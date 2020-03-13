Coronavirus: All Wuhan evacuees set to leave ITBP Delhi camp

All Wuhan evacuees were tested negative in coronavirus at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chawla quarantine facility camp at Delhi. All 112, including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from today (March 13). The foreign nationals also thanked Indian government and ITBP for quarantine facility. India reported first death due to coronavirus. A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India's first COVID-19 fatality.