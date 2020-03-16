Coronavirus: Vaishno Devi Temple bans entry of foreign tourists, NRIs

In wake of coronavirus threat in the country, Vaishno Devi Temple banned entry of foreign tourists in the temple. On March 15, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board issued an advisory asking no-resident Indians and foreigners not to visit the temple for 28 days after landing in India. Vaishno Devi is one of the one of the most visited holy temple in the country. As many as 114 countrymen have been found positive from coronavirus and the dreadful virus claimed two lives in the country.