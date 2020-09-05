Coronavirus Updates: Delhi sees 43% rise in number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in August

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: As of 1 September, of the total 15,870 active cases in the National Capital, more than half (8,119) were under home quarantine, data from the government showed.

The second countrywide sero-survey has started in all 70 districts, the ICMR said in a health ministry briefing on Thursday. "We should get the results in the next two weeks," said DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava.

The Centre said six states have registered a high COVID-19 positivity rate among healthcare workers.

In addition to Telangana (18 percent) and Maharashtra (16 percent), Delhi reported 14 percent, Karnataka 13 percent, Puducherry 12 percent and Punjab registered 11 percent.

" These are the states where positivity rate among healthcare workers are on a higher side," the statement added.

Union health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said, "Per million COVID-19 cases in the country is much lesser when compared to other countries in the world. Deaths per million (population) of India is among the lowest in the world; 49 deaths per million population."

He was also quoted by PTI as saying, "India has 2,792 cases of COVID-19 per million population which is amongst lowest in the world."

India reports 83,883 new coronavirus cases and 1,043 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. With this, the country now has 38,53,407 cases and the toll has risen to 67,376. This is the highest rise in cases so far.

The Centre on Wednesday announced guidelines for the resumption of Metro rail services in the country, even as COVID-19 caseload in the country surged past 37 lakh with 78,357 fresh infections reported in 24 hours.

The cumulative toll rose to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities the recovery rate reached 76.98 percent, said the health ministry in its morning update. The health ministry said 54 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 percent deaths are among people aged 60 and above.

During the day, several states including Maharashtra and Karnataka released figures showing record daily jumps in cases and deaths. While Maharashtra registered its biggest single-day spike of 17, 433 new cases, Karnataka recorded 9,860 fresh infections " the highest in a day so far. Punjab's toll mounted to 1,618 with a record 106 deaths reported in 24 hours.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat went into self-quarantine for the second time after an officer on special duty tested positive. The state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday was also postponed as a result.

Centre issues guidelines for operating Metro trains

The Centre released the Standard Operating Procedures for the resumption of metro rail services, including measures like mandatory face masks and thermal screening of passengers. All states with metro connectivity, except Maharashtra, are set to begin operations from September 7.

The Centre allowed Metro services to resume under the recently released Unlock-4 guidelines.

Resumption of metro rail systems across the country (except Maharashtra) was announced today. These will resume in a graded & calibrated manner from 7 Sept 2020. This decision, has been taken after due consideration, & will be implemented with due caution & care. pic.twitter.com/wnN0efOiAj " Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 2, 2020

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said multi-route metro networks will resume services from 7 September in a graded manner in order to make all lines operational by 12 September. However, metro stations in containment zones will continue to remain closed.

The Metro timings will be staggered, to begin with and only a limited number of trains will ply. Adequate dwell time at stations will be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding with proper social distancing. Metro rail corporations can also skip stations where social distancing measures are not followed.

The authorities will make suitable markings at stations and inside trains to ensure norms of physical distancing are followed. They will also provide sanitisers at the entrance gates of the station, stated the guidelines.

Passengers will have to wear masks at all times and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after undergoing thermal screening at the gates. The use of Smart Cards and cashless/online transactions will be encouraged. Tokens and paper slips/ticket will have to be used with proper sanitization, said the minister.

