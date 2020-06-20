Coronavirus Tally in India Nears 4 Lakh Mark After Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,516 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 12,948

New Delhi, June 20: India has registered the highest single-day spike of 14,516 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally in the country to 3,95,048, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The total death toll due to COVID-19 in India has climbed to 12,948 after 375 fatalities were reported over the last 24 hours. Of the total cases, 1,68,269 remains active, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Rises to 53.79%, Over 10,000 Patients Recovered in Past 24 Hours, Says Union Health Ministry.

The number of recoveries has risen to 2,13,830. More than 9000 patients recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. In Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, the death toll has climbed to 5,893 and total cases shot up to 1,24,331 - the highest in the country. Tamil Nadu recorded 2,115 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, taking the southern state's active cases to 23,509. The state's total tally was 54,449. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Delhi also reported the highest single-day spike with 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's tally beyond 50,000 mark to 53,116. The death toll in the national capital also increased to 2,035 with 66 deaths over the past 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi witnessed recorded more than 2,500 cases. States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 26,141 cases, Uttar Pradesh (15,785), Rajasthan (14,156), Madhya Pradesh (11,582) and West Bengal (13,090).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is entering a "new and dangerous" phase. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus was still spreading fast and the pandemic accelerating. He acknowledged people might be fed up with self-isolating and countries were eager to open their economies but he said that now was a time for extreme vigilance.