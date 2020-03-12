Coronavirus: Prince Charles ditches handshake, greets people with 'Namaste'

Amid the spread of coronavirus people are adapting India's greeting system 'Namaste', so has the Royal family of United Kingdom. Prince Charles was seen greeting people with a 'Namaste' at the annual Prince's Trust Awards on March 11 at the London Palladium. The number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has witnessed a sharp rise. UK junior health minister Nadine Dorries has been also diagnosed with coronavirus. Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) reported 1,18, 322 cases and 4,292 deaths due to deadly coronavirus globally. On the other side, China reported 80, 955 confirmed cases and 3162 people lost their lives because of coronavirus. Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first reported from China's Wuhan in late December 2019.