Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that so far 73 positive cases have been reported in India, out of which 56 are Indians and 17 are foreigners. He further added, "Government of India has evacuated 900 Indian citizens along with 48 belonging to other nations." The visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders are kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020.