Coronavirus Outbreak: Toll mounts to 7,132 and confirmed cases reach 2,56,611 as malls, hotels and religious places re-open in several states

The toll due to coronavirus in India climbed to 7,135 and the total number of persons infected increased to 2,56,611 on Monday as malls, temples and restaurants re-opened in various parts of the country after nearly two months under the Centre's 'Unlock' plan.

However, Mizoram extended 'complete lockdown' in the state for two weeks and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the lockdown would continue in the state for 15 more days till 30 June.

India reports 206 deaths, 9,983 cases in 24 hours

In the 24 hours since 8 am on Sunday, India registered 206 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, taking the toll to 7,135 and case count to 2,56,611 , according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,25,381 while 1,24,094 people have recovered, said the ministry. "Thus, around 48.36 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

Of the 206 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 91 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 18 each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 13 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, nine in Rajasthan, four in Haryana, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, and one each in Odisha and Punjab.

Out of the total 7,135 fatalities, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 761, Madhya Pradesh with 412, West Bengal with 396, Uttar Pradesh with 275, Tamil Nadu with 269, Rajasthan with 240 and Telangana with 123 deaths.

Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of cases at 85,975, followed by Tamil Nadu at 31,667, Delhi at 27,654, Gujarat at 20,070, Rajasthan at 10,599, Uttar Pradesh at 10,536 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,401, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,187 in West Bengal, 5,452 in Karnataka, 5,088 in Bihar and 4,708 in Andhra Pradesh.

The ministry's website said that 9,189 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Separately, the health ministry asked officials of 45 civic bodies across 38 districts in 10 states, which account for around 78 percent of the country's total COVID-19 cases, to bolster house-to-house surveys, prompt testing and surveillance measures to contain the infection and reduce mortality.

"In view of the easing of lockdown and lifting of curbs, states were advised to make a district-wise prospective plan for the coming months," the ministry said.

Malls, restaurants, religious places open

Also on Monday, the country began emerging out of a 75-day lockdown with malls, religious places and offices opening in several parts of the country under strict conditions limiting the number of people and mandating sanitisation of all premises.

However, amid strict guidelines preventing trial of clothes in malls in some states, and distribution of 'prasad' in religious places, footfall remained low.

Gurdwaras, temples, mosques and churches opened their doors in several parts of the country, including in Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka, but the entry of devotees was restricted in keeping with social distancing norms. In some places, temple bells were wrapped in cloth.

The historic Jama Masjid in Delhi and the Golden Temple in Amritsar saw the devout come in, albeit in far fewer numbers, after the long gap.

#WATCH Punjab: Devotees visit Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar to offer prayers as Government allows reopening of religious places from today. pic.twitter.com/QOUOmzOVGl " ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, too, opened with precautions. According to chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, only five people were allowed to pay obeisance at a time and that too 15 metres away from the idol of Ram Lalla.

The government last week issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) outside containment zones, mandating strict adherence to contain the spread of COVID-19. Cinema halls, spas, metro services and swimming pools remain closed. The SOPs were advisory in nature and the state governments were left to finetune the details.

In Tamil Nadu, where shops had opened some time ago, restaurants were closed for dine-in customers but takeaways continued. In West Bengal, shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments reopened to a cautious welcome too.

Story continues