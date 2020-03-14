Coronavirus outbreak: Movie theaters, gyms to shut down in Nagpur till March 30

Amid growing cases of dreadful coronavirus in India, all movie theaters, gyms, swimming pools and public gardens in Nagpur will remain closed till March 30 as a preventive measure against the virus. The step has been taken to prevent the public gatherings. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus as pandemic. In India, around 83 positive cases have been registered so far. Two deaths have been confirmed in India, one from Karnataka and the other from Delhi.