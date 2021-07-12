Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Cadila's Shot for Kids May Get Approval This Week, Delhi's Positivity Rate at All-time Low

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's drug regulator will consider giving emergency use nod to Covid-19 vaccines developed by Zydus Cadila for children above 12 years. The vaccine has been tested on adults as well as children above 12 years of age and if the regulatory committee is satisfied with the data, it may be given approval for emergency use, officials said.

A report in The Times of India said the regulator's subject expert committee (SEC) will examine data submitted by Cadila. If the SEC finds the phase 3 data of the vaccine company satisfactory, the emergency use authorisation for the vaccine can be granted this week itself. Officials said that if the approval is given, supply of the vaccine is expected to start by August-September.

Delhi's Covid-19 test positivity rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 0.07 percent on Sunday, as the national capital continued to recover from a brutal second wave of Covid-19 infections between April and May. It reported 53 cases on Sunday, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths. According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year. Delhi has recorded 14,35,083 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,015.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by two hours, a senior official said here. As per the new guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, markets, shops and establishments can now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. Weekly closure will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays, it said. The new arrangement takes effect on July 12.

