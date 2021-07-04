Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Have Vaccine Stock for 2 Days, Says Delhi Govt; Moderna Shots Expected in India in 2-3 Days

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After administering 1.6 lakh Covid-19 vaccines in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the national capital is left with stock worth 2 days, says the Delhi government.

There are 2,68,000 doses of Covaxin left, while 2,10,000 doses of Covishield are left.

“As many as 1,60,738 vaccines were administered on July 2, including 1,30,487 people who were administered their first dose and 30,251 who took their second dose,” the vaccination bulletin said.

The bulletin also mentioned that the Delhi government had received 81,73,310 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. The national capital is left with 4,78,000 vaccine doses as of the morning of July 3.

The first batch of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will be arriving in India in the next few days, government sources told CNN-News18 on Saturday. With this, India will have four options to choose from – Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V and Moderna.

The government has also reiterated in recent Health Ministry briefings that Pfizer may be coming to India, soon. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had in June said his firm was in the final stages of getting approval for its Covid-19 vaccine from the Indian government, adding that when approved, the pharma giant will supply one billion doses to India within this year.

With more options, India may not only achieve its ambitious target of vaccinating a majority of its vast population by the end of this year, but the constant scarcity of doses will also be resolved.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here