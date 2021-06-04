Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Eyes More Vaccines as US Prez Biden Announces Global Allocation Plan of 25 mn Doses

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The United States President Biden has announced Global Allocation Plan of 25 million vaccines which is the first tranche of total 80 million vaccines announced earlier.

“Distribution under 2 categories – via COVAX initiative & directly to neighbors & partner countries. India to figure in both categories and get vaccines as per allocation under COVAX & direct supply. First will be COVAX initiative wherein India is included. Second, via direct supply to neighbors and partner countries including India, Korea, Canada and Mexico,” said Indian Ambassador to the US, TS Sandhu.

Ministers have moved to tighten Britain's borders as new data has suggested that the Delta coronavirus variant is stealthy and much more likely to cause serious illness.

Residents of New Delhi are allegedly booking slots of second dose of Covaxin in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, which is about 98 km from the national capital. "People from Delhi and Haryana are booking slots in Meerut for 2nd dose of Covaxin due to its shortage there. Around 70% slots of Covaxin’s 2nd dose for 18-44 age group have been booked by people from Delhi. We’re discouraging them," said the District Immunization Officer Praveen Gautam.

Meanwhile, with England's reopening on 21 June, the government removed Portugal from the green list of countries and added seven more countries to the red list – moves that provoked fury within the travel industry and left many holidaymakers in limbo reported The Guardian. Portugal, including Madeira and the Azores, was the only mainstream tourist destination Britons could visit without having to quarantine.

America’s top infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci on Thursday said the US is eager to involve Indian investigators in global clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 therapeutics. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has a long history of collaboration with its counterpart agencies in India, Dr Fauci said during a conversation organised by the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Under the long-standing Indo-US vaccine action programme, we will continue to work with India on research related to SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2) vaccines. We also are eager to involve Indian investigators in sites in global clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various COVID-19 therapeutics, he said.

