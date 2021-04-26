Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka to Go Under 14 Days of Strict Curbs, CDS Meets PM Modi

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India recorded on Monday3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country saw 22.5 lakh new infections in the last one week, the highest ever the world has seen, pushing India’s health infrastructure to a brim.

In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will vaccinate all above 18 years of age free of cost. Those going to private hospitals will still have to pay for their Covid jabs. The high court, meanwhile, asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to set up more testing centres across the national capital.

In Karnataka, the government announced strict restrictions for two weeks beginning Tuesday and announced free vaccination of all adults. For its part, the Madras High Court came down hard on the Election Commission and called it the "the most irresponsible institution” for the alleged spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. In stinging remarks, the court said EC officials may be booked under murder charges too.

On Monday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the pandemic. With Covid-19 cases spiralling in India, the UK, US and Australia, among others, have offered help to New Delhi.

