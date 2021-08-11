Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global Authorisation of Covaxin by Aug-End, Say Sources; WHO Official to Meet Health Minister Today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 38,353 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,36,511, while the active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry said 44 districts in India are reporting more than 10 percent weekly positivity rate and Kerala is the only state which has more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases. It also noted that a total of 37 districts from nine states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are a matter of "concern” as they are showing rising trend in daily coronavirus cases over last two weeks.

Addressing a routine press briefing on Covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry said, "51.51 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala. A total of 37 districts from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are still showing increasing trend. Of these, 11 are from Kerala.”

It also said that an overall declining trend has also been observed across the country in weekly positivity since week ending May 10. "Weekly positivity less than 2 per cent for second consecutive week. In India, 44 districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. Only one state (Kerala) has more than 1 lakh active cases,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Amid the surge in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan government has allowed the reopening of shops and malls starting from Wednesday. The shops will reopen in accordance with the guidelines issued for other shops and commercial establishments, requiring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. According to the latest guidelines issued last Wednesday, shops, markets, banks, offices, factories, tourist spaces, and other, financial, commercial, and industrial establishments in Kerala can presently function six days a week from Monday to Saturday. The weekend lockdown will be imposed only on Sundays, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

No public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted in the state during Onam, Muharram, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chathurthi and Durga Pooja as they have the potential to become super spreaders of the COVID-19 infection, the Kerala government said on Tuesday. In view of the central government advice, the Kerala government has decided that “no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted during the above mentioned festivals in the State”, the order said.

The Kerala government has also announced that all senior citizens above 60 years of age who’ve not received first dose shall be vaccinated before August 15. District Collectors will coordinate with the Health Department for planning vaccination, the order said. Meanwhile, all persons visiting Himachal Pradesh are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. August 13, the state government said.

