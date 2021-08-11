Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global Authorisation of Covaxin by Aug-End, Say Sources; WHO Official to Meet Health Minister Today

·3-min read

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 38,353 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,36,511, while the active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry said 44 districts in India are reporting more than 10 percent weekly positivity rate and Kerala is the only state which has more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases. It also noted that a total of 37 districts from nine states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are a matter of "concern” as they are showing rising trend in daily coronavirus cases over last two weeks.

Addressing a routine press briefing on Covid-19 situation in the country, the ministry said, "51.51 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in last week reported from Kerala. A total of 37 districts from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Mizoram are still showing increasing trend. Of these, 11 are from Kerala.”

It also said that an overall declining trend has also been observed across the country in weekly positivity since week ending May 10. "Weekly positivity less than 2 per cent for second consecutive week. In India, 44 districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. Only one state (Kerala) has more than 1 lakh active cases,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Amid the surge in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan government has allowed the reopening of shops and malls starting from Wednesday. The shops will reopen in accordance with the guidelines issued for other shops and commercial establishments, requiring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. According to the latest guidelines issued last Wednesday, shops, markets, banks, offices, factories, tourist spaces, and other, financial, commercial, and industrial establishments in Kerala can presently function six days a week from Monday to Saturday. The weekend lockdown will be imposed only on Sundays, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

No public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted in the state during Onam, Muharram, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chathurthi and Durga Pooja as they have the potential to become super spreaders of the COVID-19 infection, the Kerala government said on Tuesday. In view of the central government advice, the Kerala government has decided that “no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted during the above mentioned festivals in the State”, the order said.

The Kerala government has also announced that all senior citizens above 60 years of age who’ve not received first dose shall be vaccinated before August 15. District Collectors will coordinate with the Health Department for planning vaccination, the order said. Meanwhile, all persons visiting Himachal Pradesh are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. August 13, the state government said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 2 to Rs 1,387 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

  • Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 18 to Rs 3,000 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 1,261 to Rs 63,739 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • 4 killed, 7 injured in building collapse in China

    Harbin [China], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed and seven others injured after the top floor of an office building in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said Monday.

  • Coriander futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 132 to Rs 7,248 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • Gold futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 402 to Rs 46,238 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Monday, as speculators cut their positions amid low demand.

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Monday gained Rs 77 to Rs 7,619 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • Aluminium futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 203.20 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

  • Delhi govt developing app to help tourists

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said information on all tourist spots in the national capital will be available on a mobile application being developed by the government's Tourism department.

  • Tokyo Games: We fulfilled responsibility as Olympics host, says Japan PM

    Nagasaki [Japan], August 9 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games.

  • 24 arrested for drug abuse and illicit liquor trade in J&K

    Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said a drug peddler and 23 bootleggers were arrested under a special drive, “Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh”, in Reasi district in the past 24 hours.

  • Devotees throng at Bengaluru's Sharana Basaveshwara temple on third Monday of Sawan

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged Sharana Basaveshwara temple in the Kalaburagi area of Bengaluru on Monday on the third week of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • MEA Secretary East meets SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das on Monday met Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, the 14th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary-General who is on his customary introductory visit to India.

  • 3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan

    Lahore, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 10 people, including three children, were burnt to death and seven others injured when a van carrying 17 passengers caught fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pakistan’s Punjab province.