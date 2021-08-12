Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal Extends Curbs Till Aug 31, Night Curfew Relaxed

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The tourism ministry has urged states and Union territories to do away with RT-PCR tests for fully vaccinated people who opt for inter-state travel. The Ministry sent a written communication to state secretaries, urging states/UTs to adopt a uniform travel protocol during Covid, Rupinder Brar, additional director general, Tourism Ministry said.

The move comes as some states like West Bengal (for travellers from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai), Karnataka, Goa, Chhattisgarh ask for mandatory RT-PCR despite double vaccination status, Times of India reported. Earlier on August 9, tourism minister G Kishan Reddy told Lok Sabha, "The ministry has requested states/UTs to double vaccinated passengers from carrying RT-PCR reports at the time of inter-state travel."

Brar said that the ministry was trying to convince all states to adopt the uniform protocol and not mandate RT-PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers who have fully vaccinated certificates. The report added that the ministry had a meeting with the representatives of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality and all state governments on August 5 where the focus was mainly on harmonization of travel protocols during Covid-19.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 23,500 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 36,10,193, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,120 with 116 more deaths. As many as 19,411 people have been cured of the infection since Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,595 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,75,957, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,62,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 14.49 per cent. So far, 2,89,07,675 samples have been tested, it said.Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Thrissur (3124), Malappuram (3109), Ernakulam (2856), Kozhikode (2789), Palakkad (2414), Kollam (1633), Alappuzha (1440), Thiruvananthapuram (1255), Kottayam (1227) and Kannur (1194).

