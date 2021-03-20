Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha to Restrict Holi Celebrations; Germany Resumes AstraZeneca Vaccination

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 cases have continued to surge in India, especially in the state of Maharashtra with Mumbai on Friday recording 3,063 positive cases and 10 deaths reported in 24 hours. Cases continued to surge in Maharashtra, the state reporting 25,681 cases.

In light of the sharp rise in numbers, the BMC is aiming to test 50,000 people on a daily basis, while several new curbs have been introduced to bring down the numbers.

Other states too took measures to tackle the rising Covid-19 numbers. While Punjab has shut down schools and colleges and has night curfews in several cities, in Madhya Pradesh there will be a lockdown in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur on Sunday.

While the Niti Aayog has blamed it on super spreader events, Dr NK Arora, head of operations research group of the National Covid-19 task force told CNBC TV 18, “We are in the midst of second wave of covid… 1,00,000 new cases could be added in the next six to eight weeks if specific steps aren’t taken.”

India has so far administered a total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses, as per the provisional report till Friday 7 pm. As many as 18,16,161 people were vaccinated during the day. The total figure includes 76,86,920 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 47,69,469HCWs who have taken the second dose, 79,10,529 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been administered the first dose and 23,16,922 FLWs who have been given the second dose. Besides,1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose.