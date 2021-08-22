Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plan for Booster Shots in India, 'Full Focus' on Jabbing Adults with 2 Doses; US FDA May Give Full Nod to Pfizer

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: While several countries have okayed booster shots including the US and UK, the Indian government, for now, is not considering ‘additional jabs’ as there are no such recommendations made on it yet from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times reported.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective and also make local officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates, Reuters reported. The US military is expected to require that service members get vaccinated soon after Pfizer’s shot is authorized and other major U.S. employers could follow suit.

A NITI Ayog member told The Times of India, that the science of the need and the timing of booster shots is still evolving and different vaccines may have different schedules, however, It is being closely watched and studied but currently the focus is on covering the country’s adult population with two doses of vaccine.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Coronavirus lockdown by another two weeks to September 6 and allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1. With the COVID-19 related lockdown, which was extended with restrictions drawing to a close at 6 pm on August 23 , Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and announced extending the lockdown further by another two weeks till 6 pm on September 6 with additional relaxations.

The schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis.

