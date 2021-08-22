Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Plan for Booster Shots in India, 'Full Focus' on Jabbing Adults with 2 Doses; US FDA May Give Full Nod to Pfizer

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: While several countries have okayed booster shots including the US and UK, the Indian government, for now, is not considering ‘additional jabs’ as there are no such recommendations made on it yet from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times reported.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective and also make local officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates, Reuters reported. The US military is expected to require that service members get vaccinated soon after Pfizer’s shot is authorized and other major U.S. employers could follow suit.

A NITI Ayog member told The Times of India, that the science of the need and the timing of booster shots is still evolving and different vaccines may have different schedules, however, It is being closely watched and studied but currently the focus is on covering the country’s adult population with two doses of vaccine.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Coronavirus lockdown by another two weeks to September 6 and allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1. With the COVID-19 related lockdown, which was extended with restrictions drawing to a close at 6 pm on August 23 , Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and announced extending the lockdown further by another two weeks till 6 pm on September 6 with additional relaxations.

The schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis.

Latest stories

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Friday, Aug 20 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

    Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 20 (ANI): Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

  • One killed, two injured in mishap in Himachal's Kinnaur

    Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): One person was killed and two received injuries in a car accident in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

  • A Village in Meghalaya Punished for Saying 'No' to Uranium Mining

    This is the story of Domiasiat, a Uranium rich village in Meghalaya and its matriarch Spillity Lyngdoh Langrin and how she took on the Uranium mining lobby. She was offered Rs 45 crores. The price for her consent, to allow Uranium mining on her land, but she refused. ‘Money can’t buy me freedom’, this is what Spillity Lyngdoh Langrin said back then. But she and her village Domiasiat paid a heavy price for her refusal.

  • Two terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

    Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed so far by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Light rains likely in city

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhiites are likely to get some respite from the sultry weather conditions on Friday, with the meteorological department forecasting light rains towards the evening.

  • Naidu pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the IT and telecom sectors.

  • 'Taliban Terror Has Begun; Afghanistan on the Brink of Civil War': Afghan Journalist

    "There is no new Taliban, all the old draconian laws have been reimposed in Afghanistan," Frud Bezhan, an Afghan journalist now living in Prague, tells our Opinions editor, Nishtha Gautam. Thousands of Afghans have visas to India, Turkey, US, Europe etc but are unable to board evacuation flights. The Taliban has set up check-posts in Kabul to stop them from leaving.

  • Foreign news schedule for Friday, Aug 20

    -Stories relating to developments in Afghanistan.

  • Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, two militants killed

    Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

  • Maha: Thane district adds 224 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by six

    Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) With the addition of 224 coronavirus positive cases in a single day, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,993, an official said on Friday.

  • Lucky Ali Tells The Story Behind The Viral Video of His Impromptu Gig in Goa

    In December 2020, actor Nafisa Ali posted a video her friend Lucky Ali singing O Sanam in an impromptu gig in Goa. In no time the video went viral and won hearts on social media making '90s children nostalgic. So when we got to speak to the singer we asked him about breaking the internet. He also speaks about why he chooses to stay away from commercial music space.

  • Bengal: 1 electrocuted to death, 9 injured during Muharram procession

    English Bazar (WB), Aug 20 (PTI) A person was killed and nine people injured after they came in contact with an overhead live wire during Muharram procession in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday morning, officials said.

  • PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.  Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

  • BJP minister offers prayer in Jaipur temple under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Union minister Bhupender Yadav and other BJP leaders on Friday offered prayers at the Govind Dev temple here before leaving for Ajmer under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

  • J&J seeks nod for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Indian adolescents

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the company said on Friday. Conducting vaccine clinical trials among adolescents is imperative to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, J&J said in an emailed statement. The U.S. pharma giant had received emergency use approval for its single-dose vaccine in India earlier this month, making it the fifth authorised vaccine in the country.

  • Behind fall of Kabul, an Afghan military that was designed and hard-wired to fail

    Even though funding was lavished on the Afghan military, there just wasn’t time for it to develop a stable institutional culture, and allow it to operate independently

  • BHEL Builds Solar Based Electric Vehicle Charging Station On Delhi-Chandigarh Highway

    Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, inaugurated the state-of-the-art solar-based charging station at Karna Lake Resort. The EV charging station at Karnal lake resort is strategically located at the midpoint of the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. Further, the company is also upgrading the other charging stations on this highway within this year.

  • Four pickpockets held by Thane Police, cellphones, cash seized

    Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Thane police on Friday arrested four pickpockets that allegedly picked pockets of people during political programmes.

  • Onam Pookalam Designs 2021: Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Onam

    Onam 2021 will be celebrated on Saturday, 21 August.