Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt Approves Covaxin Manufacturing Facility in Gujarat; India Reports Lowest Daily Cases in 5 Months

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said. The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar has clarified that there will no state wide lockdown after CM Basavaraj Bommai announced a weekend curfew and additional curbs to contain Covid-19. In an interview to The New Indian Express, Sudhakar said that "there was no question" of imposing a state-wise lockdown. He added that curbs have been enforced in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala.

The statement comes as Bengaluru witness an increasing number of hospital admissions for Covid-19, while the positivity rate has improved. A report in The News Minute said 156 patients were admitted in government quota beds across the city for the week ending August 7. The August 7 tally indicated a surge that the previous days where the admission was 127. Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru had increased this month on a week-on-week basis for the first time in more than two months.

Karnataka has reported 1,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths, taking the total number of the infected to 29,19,711 and the fatalities to 36,817 till date, the Department of Health said on Monday. The day saw 1,776 getting discharged and the number of recoveries so far is 28,59,552, the department said. Out of 1,186 new cases reported today, 296 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 410 getting discharged and one dying of the infection. The number of active cases was 23,316.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to reimpose Covid-19 curfew for a week in a bid to prevent surging Covid-19 infections. The curfew will be in place from 6am on August 10 to 6am August 17 across the state. All previous curfew guidelines will stay in place. The district administrations have been directed to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

The order issued by state chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid protocols. Uttarakhand recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday while 47 patients recovered, according to the health department.

