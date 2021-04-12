Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt Bans Meals on Short Domestic Flights Due to New Covid-19 Strains

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: An expert panel of India’s central drug authority has recommended granting approval to Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in the country with certain conditions, sources said. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday took up the application of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories seeking emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will take a final call on the recommendation. If approved, it will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India. The vaccine would be imported from Russia for emergency use in the country, they said.

In September last year, Dr Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold series of meetings today to decide on standard operating procedure (SoP) for the lockdown. Sources told News18 that besides the second round of meeting with the Covid task force at 8:30 pm, the CM will talk to bureaucrats, senior leaders in coalition government around 11 am before announcing a ‘long lockdown’ across the state. He will also hold a meeting with traders’ body. However, the timing has not been decided yet.

While Opposition has been demanding beneficial packages for various sections of the society, Shiv Sena’s ally Congress is not in the favour of a total shutdown. Sources further said that shortage of Remdesiver, beds and oxygen cylinders are the three main challenges for the Maharashtra government. The western state, which has been witnessing a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), recorded 63,294 infections on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,407,245.

Mumbai reported 9,986 cases on Sunday, registering a marginal spike in the number of fresh cases. Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Mumbai and Thane are among the districts contributing the most number of cases to the national caseload.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for anyone coming to the campus from Maharashtra. It said in a circular that the report “should not be older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey”.

Himachal Pradesh also made it mandatory for people coming from seven states which have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases to show a Covid-19 negative test report on entering the state. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said people coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours while visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 16.

Amid reports of Maharashtra facing an acute shortage of the doses, hampering its immunisation drive, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the state has received 1.10 crore doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines so far.

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two other states that have received more than one crore doses, Javadekar had said. On the blame game between the Centre and the state government over the availability of vaccine doses, the BJP leader had said this was not the right time to do politics.

