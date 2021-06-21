Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Free Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults In India from Today, UK Reports 9,284 Cases Day Before Lockdown Ends

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bolstering India's vaccination drive, the Centre will begin a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for the population above age of 18 from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on June 7, announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all adults. The United Kingdom reported 9,284 Covid cases on the day before the lockdown was due to end.

Covid cases in the UK have been rising in recent weeks as a result of partial easing of restrictions together with the growth of the Delta variant. On Friday Public Health England revealed cases of the Delta variant had increased by 79% in the space of a week, and it is now believed to account for 99% of new Covid cases, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, all Indian citizens above the age of 18 can get free vaccination at government facilities from June 21 and several states have already declared free vaccines for all. All vaccination centers, government and private, would provide onsite registration facilities for both individuals and groups. Citizens need not pre-register themselves on the CoWin or Aarogya Setu app.

Delhi Police on Sunday shared data, stating, more than 35,000 challans were issued against those found flouting Covid norms since the unlocking process began in the national capital on May 31, and over Rs 7.1 crore was collected as fine in the last three weeks. A total of 35,325 challans were issued from May 31 to June 19. Out of these, 29,901 challans were issued for mask violation and 5,078 for violating social distancing. It said 2,863 FIRs were registered and 2,587 people have been arrested from May 31 to June 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here