Coronavirus News Live Updates: Govt to Double Vaccine Production By May-June; After Haffkine, 2 More Labs Given Approval

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary today to review the status of COVID19 in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and the public health measures taken for containment and management of COVID19 by the State health authorities. Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR, Dr (Prof) Sunil Kumar, DGHS were also present along with Chief Secretaries, DG (police), and Health Secretaries of both States.

Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh along with Maharashtra are the only three States in the country which have more than one lakh Active Cases. Both Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are reporting very high number of daily new COVID19 cases and high deaths caused by COVID-19. Chhattisgarh has reported nearly 6.2% increase in weekly new COVID cases based on 7 day moving average. In last two weeks, the State has seen almost 131% increase in weekly new cases. 22 districts in Chhattisgarh have crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days; Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and Bilaspur are the most affected districts. In contrast to the week 17th-23rd March 2021, in the week of 7th-13thApril 2021, RT-PCR tests have decreased to 28% (from 34%) while the Antigen Tests have increased to 62% (from 53%).

Uttar Pradesh has reported a growth rate of 19.25% in daily new cases. 46 districts in Uttar Pradesh have crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days; Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj are the most affected districts. In contrast to the week 17th-23rd March 2021, in the week of 7th-13th April 2021, RT-PCR tests have decreased to 46% (from 48%) while Antigen tests have increased to 53% (from 51%).

The reported shortage of hospital infrastructure such as ICU and oxygen supported hospitals beds resulting in difficulty to the public in easily accessing critical healthcare services were discussed in comprehensive detail, requiring an urgent ramping up of hospital infrastructure. The States were advised to increase the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ventilators/ICU beds, ambulance fleet as per requirement; plan for adequate oxygen supply; and focus on mortality reduction by early identification of positive cases and adherence to national treatment protocol.

Story continues

Prohibiting unnecessary travel and crowing in public places through strict and effective enformncement was stressed.

Several further weekend curfews were announced on Friday amid rising cases in India. While Uttar Pradesh announced a Sunday lockdown with fines for those who refused to wear a mask, Chandigarh announced a weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

India on Friday reported 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 1,18,302 people were discharged. The total number of cases recorded in India stand at 1,42,91,917, total recoveries are at 1,25,47,866, active cases at 15,69,743 and death toll is at 1,74,308. A total of 11,72,23,509 people have been vaccinated so far.

During a press conference on Friday, health minister Harsh Vardhan said, “Our covid warriors and frontline workers did a great job and we all should appreciate them.”

Several cities across the country will see curfews starting on Friday evening. A weekend curfew will begin in Delhi 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. According to the new directives, shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar public places will be shut. While cinemas and theatres have been allowed to operate on 30% capacity, restaurants and other eateries will only provide take-away and home delivery services.

Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am. Rajasthan will also have a weekend curfew rom 6 pm today till Monday 5 am. In Odisha, there will be a night curfew in urban areas of 20 districts including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 9 pm and 5 am.

This comes even as India recorded 2,00,739 cases in 24 hours and 1,038 deaths.

Migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine if with symptoms or 7 days when without symptoms. In Bihar a negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory for passengers to Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga airport via flight from Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala.

Karnataka has said that those attending the Kumbh mela will have to take a compulsory RT-PCR test upon returning.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here