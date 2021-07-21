Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No Shots in BMC, Mumbai's Govt Hospitals Today Amid Shortage; Delhi Too Flags Non-Availability

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India’s financial and national capital are facing an acute shortage of Covid-19 vaccines as Delhi and Mumbai centers are running on a tight stock of jabs. While Delhi has less than a day’s stock left, with nearly 30,000 doses administered on July 19, vaccination has been stalled in BMC and government-run hospitals in Mumbai.

According to a bulletin issued on late Tuesday, Delhi had a balance stock of 2,63,170 coronavirus vaccines, out of which 1,95,290 doses are of Covishield and 67,880 of Covaxin as on Tuesday morning. However, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock is to be used, since its stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles, it noted.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant now accounts for 83% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Globally, Indonesia, Iran and France were suffering alarming surges in coronavirus cases Tuesday, as governments raced to vaccinate populations in a bid to outpace the highly-contagious Delta variant wreaking havoc across the globe.

The new cases come as the head of the Olympics admitted Tuesday he suffered “sleepless” nights leading up to the Tokyo Games, due to open Friday and already marred by outbreaks.

Nearly 3.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered globally, but most shots have been given in wealthier countries while poorer nations badly lag in the race to inoculate.

