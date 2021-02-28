Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Registrations on Co-WIN to Begin at 9 am Tomorrow; BMC Allows Walk-ins

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from tomorrow and registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

The Mumbai civic authority said that in case there were glitches in the app, it will allow walk-ins to those eligible.

Registration will open at 9 am on March 1 at www.cowin.gov.in, the ministry said. All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government’s Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN2.0. The modalities of the new features integrated in the Co-WIN2.0 digital platform were explained to them.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director General Shekhar C Mande on Sunday warned that the COVID-19 crisis was far from being over and allowing a “third wave” by lowering our guard is fraught with grave consequences. Also, continued collaboration across institutions was necessary to come out of the current situation as well as ward off catastrophic situations arising out of climate change and over-dependence on fossil fuels which had the potential to wipe out the entire humanity, he said.

Mande was speaking on “India’s response to Covid-19 from S & T perspective” at a virtual “National Science Day Lectures,” organised by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here. The expert clarified that India is nowhere near achieving herd immunity and as such people should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to stay away from getting infected by the virus.

Story continues

Cautioning the people and the scientific community against allowing “complacency to set in,” he warned that a third wave would precipitate a far more dangerous situation than the challenge the country had faced so far. RGCB Director Chandrabhas Narayana moderated the digital lectures.

Answering questions from the scientific community, Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants. The evidence “is not very strong” that the vaccines would not work against the mutated virus.

“We would like to believe that the vaccines are effective” against the variants as the vaccines worked against the entire part of the virus while the mutation took place on a part of the virus, he explained. The prevalence of COVID-19 cases had come down not because of herd immunity, but because of other reasons, including wearing masks and people remaining outdoors during the winter.

The fact that the virus remained suspended in the air in closed areas and it lost its potency in open areas helped a great deal in controlling the spread during the winter, the expert said. Precisely for the same reason, the disease went out of control in the West where people remained indoors during the winter, he added.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures, and Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organising Secretary of Vijnana Bharati, also delivered lectures.

India’s total number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 1,64,511, which comprises1.48 per cent of the country’s total infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday highlighting six states that have shown a surge in new cases in a span of 24 hours. It said 86.37 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. A total of 16,752 new COVID-19 cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,623, followed by Kerala with 3,792 cases while Punjab reported 593 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases, the ministry said. “The Centre has been engaging with states and union territories exhibiting a higher active number of cases and those reporting a spike in the daily new COVID-19 cases,” the ministry stated.

The cabinet secretary chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday with states and union territories exhibiting a surge in cases, including Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal. The cabinet secretary reiterated that states need to maintain a continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing the spread and not squander away the gains of the collective hard work of last year.

They were advised not to lower their guard, enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations. It was strongly underlined that they need to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events, the ministry said. The need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasised.

The Centre has also deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the reasons for the surge and coordinate with the state health departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures. On the front of COVID vaccination, a total of1,43,01,266 doses have been administered through2,92,312 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am. These include66,69,985 healthcare workers (first dose), 24,56,191 healthcare workers (second dose)and51,75,090 frontline workers (first dose).

India is all set to start the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. To ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity, around 10,000 private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and over 600 private hospitals under the central government health scheme will be utilised. Other private hospitals empanelled under state governments health insurance scheme can also participate as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs). A total of1.07 crore (1,07,75,169) people have recovered so far with 11,718patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said 84.19 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,650 newly-recovered cases. A total of 3,648 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours, followed by 491 in Tamil Nadu. Besides, 113 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 84.96 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 51 casualties. Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and Punjab reported 11 deaths in a span of 24 hours. Nineteen states and union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Goa, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Sikkim, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the wake of a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Hingoli, the local administration has decided to impose curfew in the district from March 1 to 7. A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases were found on Saturday in Hingoli, located in the state’s Marathwada region, raising its tally to 4,083, as per official figures.

Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight. Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work, said the order.

Bank officials are instructed to carry their identity cards while travelling to their workplace, it said. Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are also permitted to remain open during the curfew period, said the order.

Government offices will continue to work, it said. The administration has also allowed continuation of highway maintenance operations, and works related to the departments of health, electricity, telephone, water drainage and sanitation.

Petrol pumps are instructed to sell fuel only to vehicles of the government, and those engaged in essential and agriculture services, the order said. Hotels and other food suppliers for students, who hail from other districts and are currently residing in Hingoli, are instructed to operate parcel service between 9 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, it said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day, raising the caseload in the state to 21,46,777. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic has reached 52,092, as per official data.