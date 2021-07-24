Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre Says Technical Issue, Not O2 Shortage Led to Covid Deaths; MP Begins Jabbing Pregnant Women

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A day after two Congress-led states refuted the Centre’s claim in the ongoing Parliament session that no deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said that 19 deaths in the state occured due to 'technical issues' such as inadequate pressure and "problems in the oxygen pipeline", and not oxygen shortage."At least 19 deaths in government hospitals in Chennai, Chengalpet and Vellore were reported during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 that were due to technical issues. None of these deaths happened due to lack of oxygen," he said in response to a question on why the state government was maintaining there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage contrary to CM MK Stalin's claims.

His statement came after Cm Stalin had written to PM Narendra Modi on May 7 about 13 deaths in Chengalpet and sought better oxygen allotment for Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, the minister had said that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave.

Meanwhile vaccination drive for pregnant women begin in different parts of MP like Indore and Gwalior. "Based on the recommendations from National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), government has approved vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19 with the condition that the pregnant women may be informed about the risks of exposure to COVID-19 infection along with the risks and benefits associated with the COVID-19 vaccines available in the country. Based on the information provided, a pregnant woman will have the choice to take the vaccination," Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

