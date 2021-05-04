Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'Centre's inaction killing innocents,' Rahul Gandhi says only full lockdown can curb virus spread

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: The Congress leader on Tuesday took a potshot at Narendra Modi-led government over handling of second wave of COVID-19 in India and subsequent shortage of medical oxygen supply in several hospitals across the country.

India registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count over 2 crore, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

With the death of 3,449 patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in the country increased to 2,22,408 on Tuesday. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.1 percent.

According to the BMC's updated data, with the addition of 2,662 infections, the COVID-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,58,866, while the toll jumped to 13,408.

In the last 24 hours, only 23,542 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai, taking the number of samples examined so far to 55,13,783, the data showed.

West Bengal's overall COVID-19 count went up to 8,80,894 on Monday after 17,501 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while Kolkata reported its highest one-day spike of 3,990 cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 98 fresh fatalities took the toll in the state to 11,637.

In the past 24 hours, 15,937 COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Bengal, taking the total number of cured patients to 7,49,296. The number of active cases now is 1,19,961, the bulletin said.

Of the new deaths, 23 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 21 from Kolkata. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts of the state.

Out of the 98 deaths, 36 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The fresh positive cases included 3,965 from North 24 Parganas and 962 from South 24 Parganas district, besides 3,990 from the city.

Since Sunday, at least 55,287 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 1,06,00,346, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, 1,74,559 people were inoculated and two minor AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported on Monday, an official of the health department said.

