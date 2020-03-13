Coronavirus: Locals hail Delhi govt's move to close schools, colleges, theatres

Amid Novel Coronavirus situation in the country, locals are taking precautionary measures in Delhi. Delhi Government decided to close down schools, colleges and movie theatres till March 31 as a precautionary measure. Speaking to ANI, a Delhi resident said, "Indian Govt has taken a positive move towards preventing coronavirus." Another local said, "Government took positive step to close schools, colleges and cinema hall till March 31." Confirmed cases in India have surpassed 70, and positive cases in the national capital reached to 6. Indian govt has also recently suspended all existing visas till April 15.