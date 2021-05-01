Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Sends 4th Consignment of Critical Medical Supplies to India

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The United States Agency for International Development coordinator Jeremy Konyndyk, White House National Security Council and Embassy of India, Washington DC oversaw the send-off of the fourth plane carrying critical life-saving supplies to India today.

In a tragic incident, at least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours today. Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients roasted alive on stretchers and beds. Meanwhile, US imposes a ban on the entry of foreign nationals who were in India for the past 14 days. Entry of US citizens, Green Card holders allowed.

There were around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said. “As per information at 6.30 am, the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths,” a police official told PTI.

The 12 patients in the COVID-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke, Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama said. It is not clear if the remaining six also died in the Welfare hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals.

US President signed the declaration to restrict the entry of Indians in the US, owing to the increasing number of Covid19 cases in India. The proclamation said India “accounts for over one-third of new global cases” and added that “proactive measures are required to protect the nation’s public health from travelers entering the United States” from India.

In January, Biden issued a similar ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa.

