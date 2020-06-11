Coronavirus LIVE Updates: No Community Transmission in Tamil Nadu, Says CM Palaniswami, Denies Govt Hiding Fatalities Amid 'Mismatch' in Death Toll

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Tamil Nadu government has been transparent in reporting Covid-19 deaths and none can hide information, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said today, rejecting claims of under-reporting of fatalities. He also asserted there was no community transmission of coronavirus in the state, which has reported 1,500 plus fresh cases for four successive days till Wednesday with the tally crossing the 36,000 mark. "Where is the difference in deaths ? ... there is no ground to conceal deathsand nobody can hide deaths," the chief minister shot back when reporters here asked him about under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths. A day after the government set up a reconciliation committee to look into alleged mismatch of Covid-19 deaths, Palaniswami said it was issuing a Covid-19 bulletin on a daily basis furnishing data on aspects including testing, recoveries, active cases and deaths.

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, which was scheduled to reopen on June 14, will remain shut for devotees though rituals will be conducted. The decision was taken after a meeting between the Devaswom Minister and the Thantri. The temple festival will also be deferred keeping in view the Covid-19 scare. India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,86,579, figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show. With as many as 357 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has also increased to 8,102. Of the total cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 94,041 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841) and Delhi (32,810).

Coronavirus has infected over two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University Wednesday. The world's leading economic power is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of reported deaths -- 112,833 -- and the number of diagnosed cases, which stood at 2,000,464. The US continues to record around 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as the level of infections wax and wane in different parts of the country.

Now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a "very big comeback", President Donald Trump has said. "We are on our way to a very big comeback," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. The US, he said, is doing well in "so many ways". "You see what's going on with NASDAQ. We just broke another record yesterday. Some good news came out of the Federal Reserve today, I think some very good news," the President said. "We're really doing a financial comeback. The jobs numbers were fantastic. Now we'll have some other job numbers come up over the next few weeks, and we'll see how that goes, but I think it's really good," Trump said.

In Texas and North Carolina, there are currently more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than there were a month ago. With half a million tests performed per day, the country is the world champion in screening per capita. According to an average of 11 epidemiological models conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the US is expected to approach 130,000 by July 4, Independence Day.

The coronavirus pandemic advanced steadily Wednesday through Latin America, where the death toll passed the grim milestone of 70,000 fatalities even as Europe planned to reopen its external borders to foreigners in July.

The Americas -- North and South -- remained the epicenter of the global health crisis, accounting for almost half the 412,926 deaths and 7.3 million infections worldwide, based on an AFP tally of figures released by national health ministries by 1900 GMT.

Brazil accounts for almost 40,000 -- or more than half -- of Latin America's total deaths, registering 1,274 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Even as the virus continued to cut a swath through the country, economic capital Sao Paulo began reopening shops on Wednesday as part of a gradual resumption of activity.

Shopping malls were set to reopen in a slew of cities on Thursday, the day before Brazilians celebrate Valentine's Day. Mexico, with nearly 15,000 COVID-19 deaths, and Peru, with almost 6,000 deaths from 208,000 cases, are also battling a deep surge.