Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA order allows free inter-state movement of medical oxygen
Coronavirus Latest Updates: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday issued orders directing states not to impose restrictions on interstate movement of medical oxygen. It also said that no restrictions should be imposed on oxygen manufacturers to limit oxygen supply to hospitals in states and UTs where they are located.
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals on Twitter appealed to the government to tag oxygen tank as ambulances and enable quick movement through the green corridor.
As the country grapples with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim situation and said it wanted a national plan on issues, including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for treatment of patients infected with the virus.
India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to1,59,30,965.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, a total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the toll increased to1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate fell below 85 percent.
Registering a steady increase for the 43rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 percent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August,30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on 19 April.
According to the ICMR, 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested up to 21 April with 16,51,711 samples being tested on Wednesday.
The 2,104 new fatalities include 568 from Maharashtra, 249 from Delhi, 193 from Chhattisgarh, 187 from Uttar Pradesh, 125 from Gujarat and,116 from Karnataka.
A total of 1,84,657 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 61,911 from Maharashtra, 13,762 from Karnataka ,13,258 from Tamil Nadu, 12,887 from Delhi, 10,710 from West Bengal, 10,346 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,114 from Punjab and 7,510 from Andhra Pradesh.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
