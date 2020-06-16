Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Hold Talks With States Today as India's Covid-19 Tally Continues Upward Climb; Over 8 Million Cases Recorded Worldwide

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on ways to check the spread of the virus even as India's Covid-19 tally crossed 3.3 lakh cases yesterday and the death toll surpassed 9,500. PM Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories today. These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some UTs. The prime minister will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. These include high case load states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The two-day virtual meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. These will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the Prime Minister and various chief ministers on the COVID-19 crisis.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128. With 2,786 new detections, the total number of cases in the state jumped to 1,10,744. The Tamil Nadu government announced total lockdown for Chennai and its suburbs from June 19-30 when only essential services would be allowed. The decision followed suggestions from an expert panel on scaling down lockdown relaxations to check the spread of the virus in the state, which recorded 44 deaths and over 1,800 new cases to take its tally to 479 fatalities and over 46,000 confirmed cases. At the same time, Delhi and Gujarat governments said they had no plans to reimpose the lockdown again amid persistent rumours about re-imposition of the curbs, particularly in the national capital where the cases have seen a rapid increase in the recent past.

The number of COVID-19 tests would be increased to 18,000 per day in the national from June 20, the ruling AAP and the main opposition party in the Delhi BJP said after an all-party meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Besides, necessary equipment like oxygen cylinders, ventilators and pulse oximeters for treatment of COVID-19 patients will be provided by the Centre to Delhi and 37,000 beds will be arranged by the month-end for patients in Delhi.