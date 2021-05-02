Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Final year MBBS, nursing students might be roped in for COVID duty, say reports

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it, said reports. After the meeting, reports said final year MBBS and nursing students may be roped in for Covid duty.

A total of 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states on 1 May, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik declares working journalists of the state as frontline COVID-19 warriors, reports news agency ANI quoting the CMO. He said working journalists are doing a great service to the state by providing seamless news feed, making people aware on COVID-related issues and they're great support for war against COVID-19,the CMO added.

A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached to 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have crossed the 33-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644, comprising 17.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 59,92,271, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.10 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on 19 April.

According to ICMR, 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested up to 1 May with 18,04,954 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 3,689 new fatalities included 802 from Maharashtra, 412 from Delhi, 304 from Uttar Pradesh, 271 from Karnataka, 229 from Chhattisgarh, 172 from Gujarat, 169 from Jharkhand,160 from Rajasthan, 147 from Tamil Nadu, 138 from Punjab,125 from Haryana, 107 from Uttarakhand, 103 from West Bengal and 102 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 2,15,542 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 69,615 from Maharashtra, 16,559 from Delhi ,15,794 from Karnataka, 14,193 from Tamil Nadu, 12,874 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,447 from West Bengal, 9,160 from Punjab and 8,810 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

