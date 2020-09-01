Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports 15,765 new cases, 320 deaths; total cases now 8,08,306

Coronavirus LATEST updates: One-fifth of Chennai's population have previously contracted the coronavirus infection, shows a sero-survey carried out in the city. The rest 80 percent of the population is still susceptible to COVID-19, said reports.

Shops in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed only on Sundays, instead of the two-day weekend lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to hospital on doctor's advice.

Five states " Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh " have accounted for over half of the total COVID-19 cases and close to 60 percent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said. Cumulatively, these five states reported 536 deaths in a day which is over 65 percent of the total fatalities registered in the country during the period.

With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's COVID-19 case count mounted to 36,91,166, while recoveries surged to 28,39,882 on Tuesday pushing the recovery rate to 76.94 percent, said the Union Health Ministry data.

The toll climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Taking a cue from the Centre, several states on Monday announced fresh guidelines under Unlock 4-0, even as the country's coronavirus caseload surged to 36,21,245 with 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths reported in 24 hours.

While Maharashtra eased curbs on inter-district travel and allowed hotels to function at full capacity, Karnataka permitted political rallies and resumption of Metro services. Nagaland too announced a slew of relaxations such as lifting restrictions on inter-state movements and permitting shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, gymnasium and salons to open their doors.

The Himachal Pradesh government decided to open religious places but said that inter-state movement of public transport buses will remain prohibited.

In West Bengal, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said that complete shutdown will be imposed on 7,11 and 12 September while Metro services will be allowed to resume from 8 September. The Punjab government said that existing restrictions, including weekend lockdown and night curfews, will be in place in municipal towns till September end.

India's GDP contracts by record 23.9% in April-June quarter

The move to allow certain economic activities and travel came on a day when the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) said that India's economy had shrunk by a record 23.9 percent in the April to June quarter. India's economy had grown by 5.2 percent in the same quarter of the last fiscal, it said.

Except agriculture, all other sectors, including manufacturing, construction and services, suffered steep declines, the data showed.

"With a view to contain spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions were imposed on the economic activities not deemed essential, as also on the movement of people from 25 March, 2020. Though the restrictions have been gradually lifted, there has been an impact on the economic activities as well as on the data collection mechanisms," said an NSO statement.

The Central government has imposed a countrywide lockdown on 25 March to stop the infection from spreading and began easing the lockdown for certain economic activities from 20 April onwards.

In its most recent Unlock-4 guidelines issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed more activities and services to resume outside containment zones but extended the lockdown in such areas till 30 September. Schools, colleges will remain shut but Metro rail services will restart in a phased manner from 7 September.

The Centre prohibited states and Union Territories from imposing localised lockdowns outside containment zones without prior consultation with it.

West Bengal to shut down on three days in September

West Bengal, which had been imposing bi-weekly lockdown, on Monday confirmed that a total lockdown will be imposed in the state on 7,11 and 12 September. An order issued by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said that all government and private offices, commercial establishments will remain closed on the three days, and there will be no public and private transport services.

Story continues