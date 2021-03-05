Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra reports 60 of 113 new COVID-19 fatalities, Punjab records 15 deaths

Coronavirus LATEST updates: Of the total 1,57,548 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra accounts for 52,340, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,508), Karnataka (12,350), Delhi (10,915), West Bengal (10,273), Uttar Pradesh (8,729) and Andhra Pradesh (7,171).

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

After 13,819 more patients were cured of the novel coronavirus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 1,08,39,894 on Friday. This takes the national recovery rate to 97.01 percent.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from 2 February.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 pm.

These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Out of which,8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

A total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries include 4,93,999 people aged over 60 years and 75,147 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified co-morbidities.

