Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Gets 2,00,000 Doses of Black Fungus Drug from US; Vietnam Discovers New Covid Variant

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Amid rising cases of mucormycosis, another consignment of AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), used to treat black fungus reached India on Sunday. Vietnam has discovered a new, stealthier Covid-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of variants first identified in India and the UK, the Guardian reported.

A total of 2,00,000 doses have reached so far, said the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. More than 6,700 cases including 47 deaths have been reported in Vietnam, most of which have occurred since April.

Meanwhile, the child rights panel in Delhi has identified 32 children who have been orphaned during the Covid pandemic in the national capital. Ten more children, living with single parents, have lost their parents, said Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Anurag Kundu.

“Sixteen children have been identified who lost their parents during the second wave. We have been enquiring about them whether they require medical attention, ration, counselling, immunisation etc, said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.

Amid prevailing conditions, several states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other curfew-like restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the extension of the shutdown till June 9, while the Puducherry government also decided to continue the lockdown till June 7. Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till June 7.

As per the new lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities, while all industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength.

