Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS Delhi two weeks after being discharged, say reports

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: India's total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported on Saturday, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far, taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 percent, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll rose to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of cases (46,59,984) also includes 9,58,316 active cases, which comprises 20.56 percent of the total caseload, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.66 percent, the statement added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and it went past 40 lakh on 5 September. The country has registered over 95,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,51,89,226 samples have been tested up to 11 September, with 10,91,251 samples being tested on Friday.

NEET 2020 to be held amid COVID-19 precautions

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam, NEET, on Sunday. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic.

In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12.

The crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is a pen and paper-based test, unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for 3 May, but was pushed to 26 July, and then to 13 September.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," NTA was quoted as saying by PTI.

Serum Institute of India says awaiting DCGI nod to restart vaccine trials

The Serum Institute of India said it will resume clinical trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate after getting the permission from the Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI).

British pharma giant AstraZeneca on Saturday said that clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine " AZD1222 " have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that the trials were safe.

"Once DCGI will give us the permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials,"Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement.

In a tweet, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "As I'd mentioned earlier, we should not jump to conclusions until the trials are fully concluded. The recent chain of events is a clear example why we should not bias the process and should respect the process till the end. Good news, @UniofOxford."

The human trials were temporarily paused after one of the participants developed an adverse reaction.

Following the suspension by the British drugmaker's UK trials, the DCGI also directed SII to suspend orders new recruitment in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate till further orders.

News18 also reported that vaccine producer Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced that animal trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' have been successful.

"It said the results demonstrated the protective efficacy of the vaccine in a live viral challenge model. It said the data from the study on primates substantiates the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate," the report said.

Delhi Metro resumes full services today

The Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 am to 11 pm.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

