Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Won't Make False Promises But Delhi Prepared for the Worst, Says Manish Sisodia; India's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 31,000-mark with the death toll at 905, latest figures released by the Arvind Kejriwal government reveal, even as the Capital sees a slugfest over the pandemic which has infected more than 2.6 lakh people in the country. According to the latest figures, Delhi recorded 1,366 new cases, taking the total to 31,309 and 31 deaths adding up to 905 in the last 24 hours. The Capital also saw a total of 11,861 recoveries, while 14,556 are in home isolation. The rising number of cases has not just become a cause for concern but also led to a political war of words, with BJP MP and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government for the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. Accusing Kejriwal of lying since the first day when the pandemic broke out, Gambhir said all the claims made by the AAP dispensation on health infrastructure in the city have fallen flat.

India's Covid-19 tally saw a record addition of nearly 10,000 cases on Tuesday to cross 2.6 lakh as hundreds more tested positive for the dreaded virus in several states and union territories. The Delhi government said the national capital itself may see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end at the current rate. The Union Health Ministry said central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in containment and management of the outbreak.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is better positioned in the COVID-19 fight in comparison to many countries but cautioned against any complacency. "Let us also not forget the 'social vaccine' against COVID-19 through strict adherence of norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and mask/face covers," he said.

While the single-day nationwide count of cases rose for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, the overall tally has risen by more than 75,000 since June 1, which marked the beginning of the exit from the over-two-month-long nationwide lockdown. Under the latest phase of unlocking, malls, religious places and restaurants also reopened on Monday in various states. Offices and several other establishments have also reopened, except in containment areas with high caseloads.