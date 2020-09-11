Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 64 Lakh Indians Were Infected by Early May, Shows Govt Survey; Kerala Warns of Ventilator Shortage

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As many as 64 lakh Indians were to infected by the novel coronavirus by early May, the much-awaited findings of the first national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR, have shown. The survey was conducted from May 11 to June 4 and covered 28,000 individuals whose blood samples were tested for IgG antibodies using COVID Kavach ELISA kit. A total of 64,68,388 adult infections were estimated in India by the early May, the survey report said.

The seropositivity was the highest in the age group of 18-45 years (43.3 per cent), followed by those between 46-60 years (39.5 per cent) and it was the lowest among those aged above 60 (17.2 per cent). The survey noted that there could be under-detection of COVID-19 cases in the zero stratum districts on account of low testing as well as poor access to testing laboratories. India has so far recorded 44.65 lakh cases and 75,062 deaths.

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised SOP for conducting examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, removing the provision that allowed symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam to do so in isolation. According to the revised document, in regular course, a symptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or the university or educational institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date when the student is declared physically fit.

The ministry had on September 2 issued guidelines as per which staff and examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted to be physically present at exam centres and there will be alternative arrangements for such students. Such students shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or universities and educational institutions shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date for them.