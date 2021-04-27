Coronavirus LIVE Updates: At 3.23 lakh, India sees drop in daily COVID-19 cases; toll nears 2 lakh

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Tuesday is the seventh straight day when India's daily COVID-19 tally remained above 3 lakh (over 3.23 lakh on Tuesday) and deaths crossed the 2,000 mark for the eighth consecutive day.

With the death of 2,771 more COVID-19 patients in a day, the toll in the country increased to 1,97,894, said the Union health ministry in its latest data. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.12 percent.

Essential services will be allowed between 6 am and 10 am and shops will close after that. There will be no public transport during the curfew, BS Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Total vaccination across the country has crossed over 14.5 crore with more than 31 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till 8 pm on Monday, the health ministry said.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,50,85,911 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

These include 93,23,439 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 60,59,065 HCWs who have taken the second dose. As many as 1,21,00,254 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose and64,11,024 FLWs have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,92,77,949 and 26,78,151 beneficiaries between 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, while, 5,05,37,922 and 86,98,107 aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

A total of 31,74,688 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Monday, the 101st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of these, 19,73,778 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first time and 12,00,910 beneficiaries received the second dose as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

COVID-19 vaccination for those over 60 years and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions commenced from 1 March .

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from 1 April.

The government has also decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from 1 May.

