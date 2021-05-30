Coronavirus Live News Updates: Act against hospitals tying up with hotels for vaccination, Centre tells states

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

"Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines," he added.

India, battling an exponential second wave, reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since 13 April. According to the Union Health Ministry's update, over 1.65 lakh new cases were reported in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning.

India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges and 3,460 deaths in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa have extended the COVID-induced lockdown or other restrictions for a week to a fortnight from Monday, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have announced certain relaxation in the curbs.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the extension of the shutdown till 9 June, while Puducherry government also decided to continue the lockdown till 7 June. Tamil Nadu has already extended the lockdown till 7 June.

"Although the prevalence of the disease is declining significantly in the state, we have not yet reached a stage to remove restrictions. The lockdown will continue in all districts from 31 May to 9 June," Vijayan said.

Kerala has been under lockdown since 8 May following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the new lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities. All industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 percent of total strength.

Banks will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm. Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following the COVID protocol.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the question of extending the lockdown may not arise if the public cooperated and there is a decline in COVID-19 cases.

These would be the factors that would determine the state government's decision on the lockdown, which will continue till 7 June.

Maharashtra government has extended lockdown-like restrictions, which came into force on 14 April, by another 15 days. They were to end on 1 June.

The Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew" by another week till 7 June.

Staggered work hours, frequent testing and monitoring of COVID appropriate behaviour will mark resumption of manufacturing and construction activities as Delhi reopens partially from Monday, even as other lockdown restrictions continue till 7 June.

The workers and employees allowed at manufacturing units and construction sites will require to carry e passes for movement during the ongoing lockdown that has been extended by a week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Though the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the "corona curfew" restrictions beginning June 1, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the COVID-19 positivity rate above five percent and below 5 percent, he said.

Chouhan said cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed. He said school, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the month-long COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati and the entire Chittoor district would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from 1 to 15 June in view of Covid-19 cases.

After a COVID review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till 15 June.

The Himachal Pradesh government had on Friday extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 but announced relaxations, including increase in the opening hours of shops

In the Northeast, most of the states have extended the curbs.

The Nagaland government has extended the total lockdown in the state till June 11. Arunachal Pradesh will continue with the lockdown in seven districts of the state till June 7, while the Manipur government has extended the curfew in seven districts till June 11.

The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area by another seven days till 4 am of June 6.

The Meghalaya government has extended the total lockdown in the East Khasi Hills district by another week.

The single day rise in coronavirus cases in India was recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in last 45 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday morning.

The daily positivity further declined to 8.36 per cent, remaining below 10 per cent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.84 per cent, it said.

The death toll climbed to 3,22,512 with 3,617 daily deaths, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

