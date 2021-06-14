Coronavirus Live News Updates: 850 oxygen plants being set up from PM-CARES, says DRDO chief; Kerala sees 7,719 fresh cases

Coronavirus LATEST News Updates:Reddy highlighted during the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Discourse Series'' by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) that the DRDO was prepared to provide all kinds of support including more "flying hospitals" when the need arises in the fight against coronavirus, a DST statement said.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the high court that in some states it was not possible to carry out such drives yet and hence it cannot be a part of the national policy.

West Bengal govt extends restrictions till July 1, essential services exempted, reports news agency ANI. "All govt offices will function with 25 percent strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25 percent strength," the news agency quotes Chief minister Mamata Banerjee as saying.

According to News18, the relaxation will be applicable from 16 June.

Vaccine maker Novavax said on Monday that its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the US and Mexico. The vaccine was about 90 percent effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said.

The recruitment for the clinical trial of the country's first indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, among children in the age group of 6-12 years will begin at the AIIMS in Delhi from Tuesday. This will be followed by the clinical trial of children in the age group of 2-6 years.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to every below-poverty line family which lost an adult member to COVID-19. "Every BPL family which has lost an adult member due to Covid-19 would be provided an ex-gratia of Rs. 1 lakh. Our government stands in full solidarity with the families affected by the pandemic and will extend all possible support to ensure their well-being," he said on Twitter.

Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till 22 June and old SOPs will be followed with some changes, news agency ANI quotes state minister Subodh Uniyal as saying

The government has invited bids for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs to remote areas and those with difficult terrains in select locations of the country by drones to ensure last-mile coverage.

India has reported 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 72 days, in a period of 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday. The COVID-19 tally stands at 2,95,10,410, of which 9,73,158 are active cases. In the same period, 3,921 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 3,74,305.

A total of 25,48,49,301 vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the health ministry.

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by another week till 21 June, while easing several restrictions. Doing away with the odd-even formula, the state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Karnataka will begin the unlock process from Monday as COVID-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts. According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of existing 6 am to 10 am.

However, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu the restrictions will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am only as the cases are still on the higher side.

The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till 21 June as the positivity rate in the state stood at 14 percent, an official said. The curfew was first imposed on 9 May and has been extended several times since then, as the state witnessed its positivity rate reaching a high of 51 percent before dipping gradually to the level now, he added.

