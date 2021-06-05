Coronavirus Live News Updates: 646 doctors have died in second COVID-19 wave so far, says IMA

Coronavirus Live News Updates: The Indian Medical Association on Saturday said that a total of 646 doctors have died in the second wave of COVID-19 as of 5 June 2021. The association also shared a list of the worst-affected states in terms of doctors' deaths.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.89 percent, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 5.78 percent, maintaining a trend of being less than 10 percent for 12 consecutive days.

A steady continuous increase in the national recovery rate has taken it to 93.38 percent on Saturday.

As the Delhi government is seeking to relax lockdown curbs that were enforced to stop the second wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of new rules.

"The private offices will be allowed to function with 50 percent staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 percent, group B with 50 percent staff."

"Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on odd-even basis," he said.

"With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday

"Two genome sequencing labs to be set up for detection of new variants, if any," he added.

The Indian Medical Association on Saturday issued a statement saying that it is "appalled to learn of intimidation tactics by Madhya Pradesh bureaucracy against junior doctors in the state, in view of their demands for bed reservation, workplace security and stipend hike".

"IMA stands with them and demands that the state government look into their cause," the statement added.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily tally of cases since 7 April, when 1.15 lakh cases were reported.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday said an additional 9,750 vials of amphotericin-B medicines have been allocated to Karnataka. The drug is vital for treating black fungus infection, which has emerged as a post-COVID-19 complication among those with high diabetes.

"Additional 9,750 vials of amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Inclusive of today's allocation, a total of 22,460 vials of the drug have been allocated to the State till now," Gowda tweeted.

Acknowledging the receipt of amphotericin-B from the Centre, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters in Hubballi that the drug would be dispatched to the districts based on the requirement.

Odisha on Friday cancelled its class 12 board exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic while Karnataka maintained that the class 10 exams will be conducted in multiple choice questions format in the third week of July.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the safety of students is more important than the examinations. The state government has already cancelled the class 10 board examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

The Karnataka government announced that the SSLC or class 10 examination will be held in the third week of next month while cancelling the second year pre-university course (PUC) exams this year in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PUC second year students will be promoted to the next level and the grading will be based on their performance in the first PUC exam.

"The SSLC exam will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

The multi-choice question paper bearing 40 marks will be easy and straight and there will not be any indirect questions, he said.

Kumar said there will be a supplementary examination for those students who are affected by COVID-19. The exam results will be out by August.

The exams will be conducted in 6,000 centres, which is double last year, the minister said, adding, each room will have 10 to 12 students.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced cancellation of class 12 board examinations while the Assam government said it will take a decision after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students.

Following the Centre's decision to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the Covid pandemic, six states--Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand called off their board exams on Wednesday while few others said they will take a call soon.

The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. Soon after, CISCE had also announced cancellation of its board exams.

