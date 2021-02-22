Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

5:23 p.m.

Puducherry logs eight new COVID-19 cases.

5:04 p.m.

Delhi records 128 fresh cases of COVID-19; one fatality takes death toll to 10,901: Health Bulletin.

4:59 p.m.

Public buses and metro trains in the national capital will run at their current limited capacities for at least two more weeks with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority deciding to maintain status quo on the number of passengers.

3:30 p.m.

Mumbai police arrests the secretary of a Gymkhana and a caterer for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms after over 150 people gathered at a wedding function organised in the premises, an official said.

3:08 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 3,36,705, death toll at 1,914.

2:27 p.m.

36 per cent rise in active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai since February 8: BMC.

12:18 p.m.

Combined vaccination and physical distancing may prevent future COVID-19 surges, study finds.

11:31 a.m.

Telangana adds 114 new COVID-19 cases, one death pushes toll to 1,625.

10:46 a.m.

No COVID-19 case reported in Arunachal Pradesh for 3 days.

9:52 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,50,055, while 1,06,99,410 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

9:35 a.m.

Single day rise of 14,199 new COVID-19 cases, 83 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,10,05,850, death toll to 1,56,385: Government.

1:35 a.m.

58 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally at 3,36,636. PTI SAR SAR