Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.
5:08 p.m.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
4:41 p.m.
36 more die of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, 9,587 more infected: Official.
4:30 p.m.
Seventy-five of the 120 vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses, BMC sources said.
4:17 p.m.
In talks with Indian government for clinical trial of single shot vaccine: Johnson & Johnson.
3:58 p.m.
COVID-19 curbs: Hotels, restaurants permitted home delivery in Mumbai.
3:03 p.m.
Maharashtra has vaccinated 93,45,052 beneficiaries against COVID-19 so far, the state health department said.
2:33 p.m.
Ten states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said.
1:46 p.m.
Open up COVID-19 inoculation to 'everyone who needs it', halt vaccine exports: Rahul Gandhi to PM.
1:29 p.m.
Odisha reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.
1:07 p.m.
UK sets out traffic light system to reopen COVID-restricted foreign travel.
1:01 p.m.
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports.
12:53 p.m.
18 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 5,149 12:32 p.m.
As the country reels under a second wave of COVID-19, the demand for ventilators has again shot up with suppliers getting busy in scaling up production of the life-saving device, industry officials say.
12:15 p.m.
Arunachal Pradesh reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 16,873, a health official said.
11:45 a.m.
Railway stops sale of platform tickets at 6 long-distance train stations, including Mumbai CSMT, to curb rush in view of COVID-19 11:27 a.m.
Several vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo COVID-19 facility in business district BKC, suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses, BMC sources said.
11:13 a.m.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the export of COVID-19 vaccines, and asked if it is right to do so and put the lives of countrymen in danger.
10:31 a.m.
Priyanka Gandhi bats for online exams, says CBSE irresponsible to force students to take exams.
10:23 a.m.
COVID-19: India logs highest daily spike of over 1.31 lakh cases.
10:12 a.m.
UN team in India supporting authorities to safely reopen schools, continue remote education: UN spokesperson.
10:06 a.m.
Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 9,79,608, while 1,19,13,292 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry.
10:04 a.m.
Thane district of Maharashtra records 5,167 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths.
10:03 a.m.
Single-day rise of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 780 fatalities push India's infection tally to 1,30,60,542, death toll to 1,67,642: Government.
9:19 a.m.
A student of the Manipur University was found to be COVID-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said 5:26 a.m.
Serum Institute of India refunds South Africa for undelivered COVID-19 vaccines.
1:24 a.m.
Minuscule percentage of eligible people got CODID vaccine in Manipur: CM. PTI SAR SAR