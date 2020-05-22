Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

6:05 p.m.

The Ahmedabad civil hospital in Gujarat says high mortality rate in COVID-19 cases and low recovery rate at the facility is mostly because serious coronavirus patients with high chances of death are admitted there.

5:33 p.m.

It's only a pause, more steps to come to deal with COVID-19 crisis, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur says.

5:30 p.m.

Counters are open for bookings of reserved tickets in various NFR locations, official says.

5:24 p.m.

Five new COVID-19 cases and 5 discharged from UP's Gautham Budh Nagar with 88 active cases, officials say.

5:06 p.m.

Indian-origin doctor couple set for court fight against UK government over risky guidance on PPE.

4:56 p.m.

New replaceable and more efficient filter developed for N95 masks.

4:33 p.m.

TN government is not in favour of resumption of flight service from May 25, official says.

As many as 104 people test positive for COVID-19 in UP as state's tally reaches 5,619.

4:27 p.m.

Newborn twins become Gujarat's youngest coronavirus patients.

4:20 p.m.

A 95-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Indore.

A 30-year-old man dies in Maharashtra's Amravati due to COVID-19 as death count touches 14 in the district.

4:10 p.m.

Amazon India says it will add 50,000 temporary roles for warehousing and delivery network.

4:02 p.m.

A senior railway official tests positive for coronavirus, marking the third such case at Rail Bhavan.

3:53 p.m.

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand taking state's tally to 151.

3:49 p.m.

Healthcare workers hold black ribbon protest against new quarantine guidelines.

3:44 p.m.

Government allows certain categories of OCI cardholders to visit India.

3:42 p.m.

Intra-state train services resume in Karnataka nearly two months after lockdown began.

Haryana sees three-fold increase in COVID-19 cases during May with most of them coming from 4 NCR districts.

3:12 p.m.

Singapore reports 614 new coronavirus infections as total number of cases crosses 30,000-mark.

The Railways has ferried 31 lakh migrants on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, official data says.

2:56 p.m.

Quarantine is mandatory for domestic air travellers, Kerala government says.

2:37 p.m.

COVID death toll in Delhi climbs to 208 with the highest spike of 660 cases, taking total number of infected people to over 12,000.

2:36 p.m.

Policeman recovers from COVID-19 in HP.

2:27 p.m.

Ten Indian nationals in Singapore charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

2:15 p.m.

Karnataka reports 105 new COVID-19 cases with the number of active infected people crossing 1,000.

2:15 p.m.

Nepal reports 30 new coronavirus cases with total infections at 487.

2:07 p.m.

Pune hospital to use new drug for COVID-19 treatment.

1:59 p.m.

Two more people test COVID-19 positive in Tripura as state's tally rises to 175.

1:47 p.m.

After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58-member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived in Kochi by a special Air India flight.

1:21 p.m.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will take charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board.

1:17 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu government allows auto and cycle-rickshaws to ply across the state from May 23, except in Chennai, with conditions including a cap on passengers.

1:11 p.m.

NDRF Sub-Inspector reports COVID-19 positive, marking first case in federal contingency force.

12:51 p.m.

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam as state's total rises to 214.

12:36 p.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus.

12:33 p.m.

Airlines prepare to resume domestic operations with measures like providing protective gear for crew, and aircraft deep cleaning every 24 hours.

12:14 p.m.

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients.

11:40 a.m.

Indore records 76 more coronavirus cases as the district tally rises to 2,850.

11:22 a.m.

GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

10:55 a.m.

RBI extends moratorium on loans for another three months till August amidst pandemic.

10:45 a.m.

Twenty three more test COVID-19 positive in Nashik district, with the district tally rising to 890.

10:30 a.m.

India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases with death toll mounting to 3,583.

10:07 a.m.

China introduces new security bill in parliament to tighten controls over Hong Kong.

9:36 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact.

5:54 a.m.

Coronavirus came from China, and the US is not going to take it lightly, says President Donald Trump. PTI VIS VIS