Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

5:38 p.m.

Nepal reports record spike of 3,439 COVID-19 cases.

4:49 p.m.

Previous infection with 'common cold' coronavirus may lessen COVID-19 severity: Study.

2:57 p.m.

Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, including six imported cases, taking the national tally to 57,840.

2:28 p.m.

Tripura reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 27,545.

1:23 p.m.

World Bank praises efforts to arrest COVID-19 spread in Mumbai's Dharavi.

12:47 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,40,998 with 2,995 new cases; record 18 fresh fatalities push death toll to 958: Health official.

12:43 p.m.

Puducherry clocks 490 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 30,161.

12:21 p.m.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 316,315 with 624 new cases.

12:20 p.m.

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured.

12:17 p.m.

Mizoram reports 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,148.

11:50 a.m.

By 2021, as many as 150 million people likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank.

11:42 a.m.

Curfew extended in several areas in Sri Lanka after COVID-19 cluster detected.

11:21 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

9:47 a.m.

13 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,912.

9:38 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 9,07,883, while 57,44,693 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry.

9:36 a.m.

Single day spike of 72,049 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 67,57,131; death toll rises to 104555: Government.

9:23 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 847 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities.

5:57 a.m.

Stephen Miller, a top aide to US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10. PTI SAR SAR