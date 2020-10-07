Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.
5:38 p.m.
Nepal reports record spike of 3,439 COVID-19 cases.
4:49 p.m.
Previous infection with 'common cold' coronavirus may lessen COVID-19 severity: Study.
2:57 p.m.
Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, including six imported cases, taking the national tally to 57,840.
2:28 p.m.
Tripura reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 27,545.
1:23 p.m.
World Bank praises efforts to arrest COVID-19 spread in Mumbai's Dharavi.
12:47 p.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,40,998 with 2,995 new cases; record 18 fresh fatalities push death toll to 958: Health official.
12:43 p.m.
Puducherry clocks 490 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 30,161.
12:21 p.m.
Pakistan’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 316,315 with 624 new cases.
12:20 p.m.
Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured.
12:17 p.m.
Mizoram reports 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,148.
11:50 a.m.
By 2021, as many as 150 million people likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank.
11:42 a.m.
Curfew extended in several areas in Sri Lanka after COVID-19 cluster detected.
11:21 a.m.
Arunachal Pradesh reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.
9:47 a.m.
13 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,912.
9:38 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 9,07,883, while 57,44,693 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry.
9:36 a.m.
Single day spike of 72,049 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 67,57,131; death toll rises to 104555: Government.
9:23 a.m.
Jharkhand reports 847 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities.
5:57 a.m.
Stephen Miller, a top aide to US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10. PTI SAR SAR