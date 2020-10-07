    Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

    New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

    5:38 p.m.

    Nepal reports record spike of 3,439 COVID-19 cases.

    4:49 p.m.

    Previous infection with 'common cold' coronavirus may lessen COVID-19 severity: Study.

    2:57 p.m.

    Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, including six imported cases, taking the national tally to 57,840.

    2:28 p.m.

    Tripura reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 27,545.

    1:23 p.m.

    World Bank praises efforts to arrest COVID-19 spread in Mumbai's Dharavi.

    12:47 p.m.

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,40,998 with 2,995 new cases; record 18 fresh fatalities push death toll to 958: Health official.

    12:43 p.m.

    Puducherry clocks 490 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 30,161.

    12:21 p.m.

    Pakistan’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 316,315 with 624 new cases.

    12:20 p.m.

    Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured.

    12:17 p.m.

    Mizoram reports 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,148.

    11:50 a.m.

    By 2021, as many as 150 million people likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank.

    11:42 a.m.

    Curfew extended in several areas in Sri Lanka after COVID-19 cluster detected.

    11:21 a.m.

    Arunachal Pradesh reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

    9:47 a.m.

    13 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,912.

    9:38 a.m.

    Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 9,07,883, while 57,44,693 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry.

    9:36 a.m.

    Single day spike of 72,049 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 67,57,131; death toll rises to 104555: Government.

    9:23 a.m.

    Jharkhand reports 847 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities.

    5:57 a.m.

    Stephen Miller, a top aide to US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10. PTI SAR SAR

