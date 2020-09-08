    Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

    New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

    5:17 p.m.

    COVID-19 fears reduce West Bengal assembly monsoon session to a single day.

    5:08 p.m.

    6,743 fresh COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to over 2.78 lakh, death toll mounts to 4,047.

    5:08 p.m.

    HC says people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill ICMR form for COVID-19 testing.

    5:05 p.m.

    Doctor's prescription not mandatory for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test for COVID-19 in national capital: Delhi HC.

    4:43 p.m.

    Rising COVID-19 cases will 'plateau' after 10-15 days; No need to panic: Delhi health Minister.

    4:36 p.m.

    14 states/UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases; Lakshadweep has no active cases: Health Ministry.

    4:22 p.m.

    Most affected states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India: Government.

    4:17 p.m.

    Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry.

    4:17 p.m.

    Pune first district in India to cross 2 lakh COVID-19 cases.

    4:13 p.m.

    Number of containment zones in Delhi over 1,000, likely to increase with more testing: officials.

    3:50 p.m.

    Three more COVID-19 deaths in Himachal Pradesh; tally crosses 7,700-mark.

    2:43 p.m.

    Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,359.

    1:50 p.m.

    Over five crore COVID-19 tests conducted till date in India.

    1:13 p.m.

    12 more succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry; toll climbs to 337.

    12:58 p.m.

    43 inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar test positive for COVID-19.

    12:52 p.m.

    Pakistan reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths.

    12:19 p.m.

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,31,382 with 3,490 new cases; 13 more fatalities push death toll to 569: Official.

    12:12 p.m.

    Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities take death toll to 1,158; tally of cases rises to 93,257.

    11:10 a.m.

    628 fresh COVID-19 cases, three fatalities reported in Tripura.

    11:10 a.m.

    Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,180.

    9:49 a.m.

    Record 1,133 fatalities in a day take India's COVID-19 death toll to 72,775; caseload reaches 42,80,422 with 75,809 new infections: Centre. PTI SAR SAR

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.