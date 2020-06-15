Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

5: 23 p.m.

The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) wants Tamil Nadu government to hand over city COVID-19 Care Centres, claims it can cure positive cases in three days.

5:07 p.m.

West Bengal govt introduces software to keep track of employees working from home amid COVID-19.

4:55 p.m.

Indian market plunges tracking global peers as COVID fears deepen.

4:48 p.m.

Three days institutional quarantine for those coming to Karnataka from Chennai and Delhi: CM.

4:45 p.m.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJP hospital in Delhi to review the preparedness to fight COVID-19, officials said.

4:27 p.m.

Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said laboratory facilities under the Centre in the national capital are being extended to the Delhi government.

4:11 p.m.

18 more deaths, 476 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh.

2:50 p.m.

HC permits airlines to allow passengers on middle seats.

2:42 p.m.

ICMR recommends use of rapid antigen kits for testing in containment zones, healthcare settings.

2:38 p.m.

Noida: 4 policemen test positive for coronavirus.

2:21 p.m.

Number of COVID-19 tests to be increased to 18,000 per day in Delhi from June 20.

2:20 p.m.

Shops in England open for business after months in lockdown.

2:08 pm.

Singapore reports 214 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers.

1:27 p.m.

146 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha; tally crosses 4,000.

12:30 p.m.

Eight fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, tally rises to 202.

11:39 a.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the leaders of all political parties of Delhi to discuss about the novel coronavirus situation.

11:23 a.m.

Pakistan reports over 5,000 new cases, tally crosses 140,000-mark.

10:15 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally climbed by over 10,000 and breached the 40,000 mark in just six days in Delhi.

10:00 a.m.

COVID-19: China begins mass testing in Beijing as 67 new cases appear 9:38 a.m.

11,502 new COVID-19 cases in India, tally 3,32,424; death toll up by 325 to 9,520: Health Ministry. PTI SAR SAR