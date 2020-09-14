Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

4:43 p.m.

UNICEF holds talks with religious scholars, Urdu media on ways to prevent COVID-19 spread.

3:50 p.m.

Computer-designed antiviral proteins inhibit COVID-19 in lab, scientists find.

3:32 p.m.

S&P projects Indian economy to contract 9 per cent in FY21; says COVID-19 will restrain economic activity.

3:28 p.m.

Over 60 per cent active COVID-19 cases in 5 states; recovery rate touches 78 per cent: Centre.

2:48 p.m.

Singapore reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including five imported infections, taking the national tally to 57,454, many of them foreign workers.

2:13 p.m.

The new so-called 'rule of six' has come into effect in England from Monday, which would give the police the power to enforce rules against gatherings larger than six members with a fine of 100 pounds.

2:02 p.m.

One more COVID-related death in Ladakh, toll reaches 40.

12:40 p.m.

COVID-19 tally in Thane, Maharashtra crosses 1.46 lakh.

12:27 p.m.

Puducherry adds 414 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 20,000 mark.

12:25 p.m.

Seven more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, toll reaches 1,243 12:13 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 6,000-mark.

12:06 p.m.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi over the rise in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government had asked people to become “aatmanirbhar” which means they should save their lives themselves as the PM was “busy with peacocks”.

12:05 p.m.

Record 4,198 new cases push Odisha's COVID-19 tally to 1,55,005; 11 fresh fatalities take death toll to 637.

11:47 a.m.

Kolkata Metro resumes services after over 5 months.

11:20 a.m.

Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:56 a.m.

Telangana adds 1,417 new COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths take toll to 974.

10:47 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,428.

10:21 a.m.

Single day spike of 92,068 COVID-19 cases, 1,136 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 48,46,424, death toll to 79,722: Government 9:05 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities. PTI SAR SAR