Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

4:34 p.m.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,642 on Thursday with six more fatalities, while 251 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,99,624, an official here said.

4:18 p.m.

With the accelerated automation due to the COVID-19 crisis making it necessary to reskill the workforce globally, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said India's New Education Policy gives a lot of focus to reskilling and upskilling but this pandemic should be seen as an opportunity to relook at all pending reforms in this area.

4:08 p.m.

Fewer enrolments in engineering and business administration courses and inability to raise fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to keep the revenues of education companies flat this financial year, according to a report.

3:40 p.m.

India has flattened its COVID-19 graph and 146 districts have reported no new case of the viral disease in the last seven days, 18 in 14 days, six in 21 days and 21 districts in the last 28 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday received 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine donated by India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

2:34 p.m.

At least 61 per cent of beneficiaries have taken the COVID-19 vaccine shot during the immunisation drive in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district so far, an official said on Thursday.

Pakistan will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with frontline healthcare workers, a top minister has said.

2:10 p.m.

The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 165, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

2:06 p.m.

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent which is one of the highest globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

1:49 p.m.

Opposition Congress on Thursday staged a symbolic protest during the joint sitting of Karnataka legislature, accusing the BJP government of 'neglecting' the northern districts, even as Governor Vajubhai Vala lauded the state administration over its 'achievements' amid COVID pandemic.

1:19 p.m.

Global gold demand hit an 11-year low in 2020 at 3,759.6 tonnes, mainly due to a weak October-December quarter and the COVID-19 related disruptions across the world driving a muted consumer sentiment throughout the year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.

1:11 p.m.

India's gold demand dropped by over a third in 2020 settling at 446.4 tonne on the back of pandemic-induced lockdowns and lifetime high prices, but a rebound this year is most likely, as normalcy returns and steady course of reforms strengthen the industry, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). 12:22 p.m.

Puducherry clocked 39 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one related death on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 38,973.

11:37 a.m.

As the world gradually makes its way out of the coronavirus crisis, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said that countries should work on their health system and be ready to provide timely assistance to impacted segments of the society in addition to enhanced global cooperation to be better prepared for addressing such a challenge next time.

11:18 a.m.

‘Next-gen’ COVID-19 vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants, say scientists.

11:15 a.m.

Three more people including an Army man, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 16,824, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

10:51 a.m.

The IMF has warned that the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines risks exacerbating financial vulnerabilities, especially for frontier market economies, even though their approval and rollout have boosted expectations of a global recovery and lifted risk asset prices. 10:45 a.m.

The COVID-19 count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 2,52,723 with 260 new cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,140, an official said on Thursday.

10:37 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the national recovery rate climbed to 96.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

10:08 a.m.

9:42 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Thursday.

7:00 a.m.

South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday a million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India in the country on February 1.

5:00 a.m.

The path of American economy continues to depend significantly on the course of coronavirus, US Federal Reserve Board Chariman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday as the Fed announced to keep interest rates near zero and maintain its sizeable asset purchases.