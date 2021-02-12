Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

4:30 p.m.

The Indian senior women's football team is all set for its first outing post COVID-19 pandemic as it travels to Alanya in Turkey to play three international friendly matches, starting February 17.

4:25 p.m.

India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to 1.35 lakh comprising only 1.25 per cent of the total infections, while the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours shows only one state reporting over 1,000 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

3:54 p.m.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new book brings together yoga guru B K S Iyengar's inspirational messages and his recommendations on asanas that can help an individual cope with trauma.

3:49 p.m.

For the first time, Sri Lanka has reported the highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus found in the UK, health authorities said on Friday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the fire that broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) here last month, in which five persons died, was caused due to short circuit.

3:00 p.m.

Schools in West Bengal reopened on Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

2:57 p.m.

The majority of the people can produce neutralising antibodies against the novel coronavirus in severe cases of COVID-19, according to a study that supports the use of combination antibody therapy to prevent and treat the disease.

2:47 p.m.

The ceiling prices of heparin injection have been allowed upward revision till March 31, 2021 in public interest, to ensure continuous availability of the essential drug for the management of COVID-19, Parliament was informed on Friday.

2:39 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,36,042 on Friday as 58 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

1:25 p.m.

Goa minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Friday said the tourism department has launched a crackdown on hotels that are operating illegally without registering with themselves.

1:22 p.m.

Dr Nuno Germano had a nagging fear when Portugal's January surge of COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm the public health system, forcing his intensive care unit at Lisbon's Curry Cabral Hospital to double its number of beds in a week.

1:19 p.m.

12:52 p.m.

India's exports of the COVID-19 vaccine stood at around Rs 338 crore till February 8, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

12:45 p.m.

Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) demanded a high-level inquiry on Friday into the alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 testing in Bihar, after reports suggested glaring gaps between what is on paper and on the ground.

12:36 p.m.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his appreciation for the “critically important and strong partnership” between the US and the UN in responding to pressing global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, peace and security crises and increasing threats to human rights, during a phone conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

12:23 p.m.

Noted development economist Dr Jean Dreze has strongly advocated an urban employment guarantee scheme as part of efforts to address the twin problems of poverty, particularly during exigencies like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and gender inequality through governments programmes and policies.

12:19 p.m.

Puducherry logged 19 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday, taking the infection count to 39,416.

11:58 a.m.

India's consulate in Dubai has issued an advisory to Indian nationals to avoid visiting the mission unless it is absolutely necessary and instead make use of various electronic platforms amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

11:07 a.m.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the state to 16,832, a health department official said on Friday.

10:57 a.m.

An Indian-American engineer in the US has pleaded guilty to the charge of seeking more than USD 10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief programme set up to help small businesses, the Department of Justice has said.

10:48 a.m.

India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,80,603 while death toll in the country increased to 1,55,447 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:16 a.m.

Telangana recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,96,277, while one death pushed the toll to 1,614, the state government said on Friday.

9:41 a.m.

Mizoram on Friday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,391, an official said.