Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

3:04 p.m.

Bengaluru civic body issues show-cause notice to 36 hospitals for not allocating 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients.

3:03 p.m.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India's COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.64 per cent is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1 per cent.

2:48 p.m.

Maharashtra Police COVID-19 tally reaches 20,367 with a death toll of 208.

2:40 p.m.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP clashed over the issue of COVID-19 management in Rajya Sabha, with the AAP terming as 'foolish' the prime minister's call to clap and beat utensils in honour of coronavirus warriors.

2:35 p.m.

Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress COVID-19 transmission, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says.

2:06 p.m.

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament.

2:01 p.m.

India should get COVID-19 vaccine at affordable rate, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad says.

1:46 p.m.

COVID-19 plunges additional 150 million children into poverty, UNICEF analysis says.

1:45 p.m.

Immune system's T cells play bigger role in reducing COVID-19 severity, study says.

1:23 p.m.

Seven more people died from the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the toll to 1,286.

1:20 p.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,500-mark on Thursday as 26 more people, including an 83-year-old man, were found to be positive, official says.

1:02 p.m.

A company manager in Singapore was fined Singapore dollars 9,000 for wrongfully confining three Indian nationals working for him in a room for around 40 days amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

12:58 p.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,593 as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, health official says.

12:48 p.m.

Union minister Prahlad Patel tests COVID-19 positive.

12:39 p.m.

Centre should release funds to states from PM Cares Fund to deal with COVID-19, Shiv Sena says.

12:36 p.m.

Nine out of the 11 coronavirus-infected members of the primitive Great Andamanese tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered, the government told Rajya Sabha.

12:32 p.m.

Odisha reports 4,241 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fresh fatalities.

12:28 p.m.

Puducherry adds 323 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 13 deaths take UT's toll to 431.

12:22 p.m.

There is no plan to drop the civil services aptitude test (CSAT) from the civil services examination, the government says.

12:04 p.m.

Record 221 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 6,692.

12:00 p.m.

Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious Mahalaya across WB, while Durga Puja festivities this year are going to start more than a month later in an unusual departure from the traditional seven-day gap.

India ranks 116 in World Bank's human capital index.

11:24 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 1,618 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities.

11:18 a.m.

Hitting out at the Centre over the GST compensation issue, WB Finance Minister Amit Mitra alleged that political muscle was being flexed to make the states agree to the options offered to meet the revenue shortfall.

11:16 a.m.

Walmart Foundation announces two new grants to help India's smallholder farmers.

10:33 a.m.

Record 97,894 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh

Telangana reports 2,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and death toll breaches 1,000-mark.

10:24 a.m.

A 100-year-old woman beats COVID-19 in Assam.

9:58 a.m.

BCCI has roped in Sportradar to monitor 'betting irregularities' during IPL.

9:48 a.m.

Wishing people on Mahalaya and WB, CM Mamata Banerjee urges everyone to come forward and extend help to those in need in this hour of crisis.

9:27 a.m.

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna honoured for feeding millions in India amid COVID-19.

9:18 a.m.

Forests in West Bengal will be open for tourists from September 23. PTI VIS VIS